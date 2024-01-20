Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.