JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,433 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 4.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.36% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $37,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,611,000 after acquiring an additional 747,679 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,534 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,372,000 after buying an additional 163,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FNDF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 909,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,188. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

