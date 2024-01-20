Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.50% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 169,595 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 298,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,495. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

