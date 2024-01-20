JNBA Financial Advisors Has $21.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,440 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $67.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.