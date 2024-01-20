Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.38.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

