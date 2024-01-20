Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 206.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 601,386 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 58,822 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 429.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,808 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 281,283 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $968.09 million, a P/E ratio of -184.41 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

