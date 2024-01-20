Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

