Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.'s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 351,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. Carpenter Technology's quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

