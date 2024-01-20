CNB Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank owned about 0.13% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 20,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,545. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $381.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $50,626.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,369.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $92,748. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

