CNB Bank Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. 4,023,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

