Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after buying an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 428,745 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,352,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $95.33 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

