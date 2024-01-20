Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 1,065 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 145,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 236,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 590,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 114,696 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 152,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.