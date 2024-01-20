Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of GD opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $261.39.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
