Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

