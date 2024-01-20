Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 27.7% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $285.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.