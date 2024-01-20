Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after buying an additional 202,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $285.28 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

