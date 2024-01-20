Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.74. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $258.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

