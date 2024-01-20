Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 10,646 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $233.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $234.10. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.