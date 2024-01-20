Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

