Olympiad Research LP Takes $211,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.3 %

WRB opened at $75.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.