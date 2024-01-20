Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,743,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 130,880 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after acquiring an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 359,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.0 %

TTWO traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.10. 1,504,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

