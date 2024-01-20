easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $446.97

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.97 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.40). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 498.40 ($6.34), with a volume of 1,923,288 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EZJ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 415 ($5.28) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.44) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 530 ($6.74).

Get easyJet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EZJ

easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 477.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 446.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,151.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,162.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at easyJet

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 10,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £50,700 ($64,512.02). Insiders purchased 10,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.