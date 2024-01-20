LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $251.92

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 251.92 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.27). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.24), with a volume of 87,484 shares changing hands.

LSL Property Services Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £270.35 million, a PE ratio of -400.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LSL Property Services news, insider Adam Castleton sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.71), for a total value of £66,289.86 ($84,348.98). In other LSL Property Services news, insider Adam Castleton sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.71), for a total value of £66,289.86 ($84,348.98). Also, insider David Barral purchased 179,176 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £397,770.72 ($506,134.01). 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

