FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.09

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.09 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.18). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.14), with a volume of 865,781 shares changing hands.
FirstGroup Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,255.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86.
FirstGroup Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at FirstGroup
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
