Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,631 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.6% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 13,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.