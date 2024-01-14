Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

