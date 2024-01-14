Bank of Stockton Buys 876 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 125,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

