Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,550,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

