Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 263,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,573,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 131,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,373,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

