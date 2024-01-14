Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,892,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,988. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.