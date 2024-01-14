Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Allegion by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.78. 550,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

