Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Calix Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.35. 344,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,970. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Calix by 106.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after buying an additional 554,003 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,149,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

