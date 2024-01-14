Short Interest in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expands By 20.4%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.77. 185,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $303.74 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.90 and a 200-day moving average of $354.53.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,820 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.