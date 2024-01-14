Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 669,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,836. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $634.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

