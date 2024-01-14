Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 669,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,836. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $634.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.62.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.