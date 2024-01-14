Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Grows By 18.7%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NRSN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 135,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,683. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.91.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
