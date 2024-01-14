Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Grows By 18.7%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRSN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 135,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,683. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.91.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

