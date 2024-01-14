ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Short Interest Update

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETAO International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ETAO International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETAO International during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETAO International during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

ETAO International Stock Down 3.1 %

ETAO International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 30,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. ETAO International has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

ETAO International Company Profile

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

