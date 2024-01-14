DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,596. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $106.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $7,002,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $64,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,836.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,700 shares of company stock worth $56,340,225. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

