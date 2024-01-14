BitTorrent-New Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $23.91 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002697 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001792 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001775 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001338 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002631 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001907 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002072 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
