Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,707,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

