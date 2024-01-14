Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after purchasing an additional 658,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.56. 48,293,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,647,904. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $234.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.44, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

