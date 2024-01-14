977 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,424. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

