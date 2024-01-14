Fifth Third Bancorp Has $83.32 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $83,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.95. 932,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,424. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.58. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

