Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

