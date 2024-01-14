Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $254.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.58 and a 200-day moving average of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $261.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

