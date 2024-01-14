Asio Capital LLC Has $18.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 80,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.36. 3,378,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,861. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

