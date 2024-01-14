Financial Council Asset Management Inc Acquires 53 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.33 on Friday, reaching $218.89. The stock had a trading volume of 123,043,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,759,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $695.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

