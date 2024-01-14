General American Investors Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. 5,969,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

