First Interstate Bank Sells 200 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Interstate Bank cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,471. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on MS

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.