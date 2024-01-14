OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.29. The company has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

