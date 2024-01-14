Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.43. 462,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,015. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

